North Lenoir High School - Courtney Humphrey

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Courtney Humphrey, and I attend North Lenoir High School. I will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Fall with a double major in business marketing and political science. Upon college graduation, I aim to work in political marketing, such as social media management for politicians or a political campaign. I am very passionate about my beliefs, and being able to advocate for them creatively through politicians I believe in excites me. Although school is an essential aspect of my life, I am a small business owner outside of school. I am the sole proprietor of Court Does Knots, a crochet business specializing in unique handmade stuffed animals. Court Does Knots started in the Fall of 2020, and I have been putting more and more effort into growing my business since. Crocheting has become one of my biggest passions through this process and being able to turn my hobby into a business has been delightful.

While at North Lenoir, I have participated in Student Government Association, National Honor Society, DECA, College Ambassador’s Club, Rise Mentorship, and Little Big Leader. As a senior, I have been elected president of SGA, NHS, and DECA. In the case of DECA, this leadership position has allowed me to mentor and encourage my peers through school service, academics, and competitions. DECA has allowed me to grow into the person I am today through all the competitive event experiences where I have won several awards. I have also participated in volleyball, basketball, and soccer. I played volleyball and soccer all four years of high school but chose not to be a part of the basketball team during my senior year. I was selected as a team captain during my junior and senior soccer seasons. I value being a team captain as it allows me to mentor and support my teammates by communicating the team’s needs and wants. I have found significance in being a part of a team over the last four years, and it has taught me many valuable lessons.

I have lived in Kinston for all my life and have come to appreciate the tight knit community I have grown up around. Although I am sad to be leaving my family and closest friends, Chapel Hill isn’t too far away and I am excited for all the opportunities it has to offer. I know my four years at UNC-Chapel Hill will prove valuable to my career path, but I also know that Kinston has contributed majorly to my passions and personal development and will always be there for me to come home to.

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the Fall and plan to double major in Business Marketing and Political Science.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task I have as a senior is trying to enjoy the time I have left with my hometown friends all while still focusing on finishing the school year strong.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Join all the clubs and play all the sports you can! It’s the best way to make friends and it will keep you very well rounded. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: This semester I am on campus almost all day opposed to taking a heavy online course load. Being on campus has allowed me to create new friendships with many students.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself living in a suburb of Raleigh commuting into the city everyday to work alongside a strong, admirable politician.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother is the most influential person in my life. She is a strong, blunt, but humorous woman who has built an amazing life for herself. I admire her hardworking spirit and her will to stand up for herself. I know I have gotten these important traits from seeing her in action for the last 18 years.

I am most unique because: I do not let others’ opinions affect my passions and interests, such as my passion for crocheting. As long as they make me happy, I am content.

What is the one quote you live by: You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. - Wayne Gretzky.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Most importantly I value the people in my life, such as my friends and family; I value school and the opportunities it has given me; I value the necessity of sports in my life as a stress reliever; I value the art of crocheting as it allows me to create tangible items from yarn, which is very rewarding; and lastly I value the uniqueness of others because this is what sets us all apart and makes the world go around.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would love to live in a walkable city somewhere in Europe, like Paris. The community seems stronger in a setting like this and I also admire the ease of travel that Europe has to offer!

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My classmates may not realize how vulnerable and understanding I truly am, although sometimes I put up a front that can intimidate others.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Sophomore year because I took chemistry and APES during this year. APES was my favorite class I have ever taken in high school - I loved learning about how to conserve our environment and its resources from one of the best teachers at North Lenoir.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a crochet hook! I know I could use my hook to crochet useful things with natural resources such as clothing, a sleeping mat, or other essential items I may need.

