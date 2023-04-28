North East Carolina Prep - Mary Kathryn Trevathan

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Mary Kathryn Trevathan, and I am a senior at North East Carolina Preparatory School in Tarboro, NC. This fall, I will be attending the Honors College at East Carolina University and majoring in biology. I plan to pursue a career in medicine and become an obstetrician-gynecologist. I’m a competitive dancer, and I love to bake, read, and spend time with my family and friends. I was raised by my parents, Erika and Michael Trevathan. I have two sisters, who are my best friends. I also have two adorable Boston terriers, Piper and Sophie. Although I’m sad for this chapter of my life to end, I am excited to see what the future holds!

School: North East Carolina Preparatory School

Name: Mary Kathryn Trevathan

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Next year I’ll be attending East Carolina University as a member of the honors college and a Chancellor’s Scholar. I am majoring in biology on the pre-med track.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Applying to college and scholarships is overwhelming, but definitely worth it!

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Stay true to yourself and never change who you are to impress others.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Competing at my last few dance competitions with my friends!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Graduated from medical school and completing my residency.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother because she always supports me and encourages me to step outside of my comfort zone.

I am most unique because: My friends have always told me that I’m a great listener and make them feel understood.

What is the one quote you live by: “Don’t stop until you’re proud.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, faith, education, close friends, and health.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Charleston, South Carolina, because it’s close to the beach, has beautiful architecture, and is not too far from home.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Once I get to know you, I am very talkative.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year, I broke out of my shell and made some amazing friends!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A hammock.

