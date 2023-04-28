North Duplin Jr./Sr. High School - Ivonne Juarez-Jaramillo

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Ivonne Paulina Juarez-Jaramillo, and I’m a senior at North Duplin Junior-Senior High School. My mother is a Mexican immigrant who came to this country to give my brothers and I a better future. I’m a dual enrolled student at James Sprunt Community College, where I’ll graduate with an Associates in Art and two Business Certificates. I’ll be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a full ride scholarship. Where I’ll finish my bachelor’s degree in business with minors in psychology and Spanish.

Plans for next year: I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where I will pursue my bachelor’s degree and try new things.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Maintaining your sanity, since Covid struck when we were freshman and left us without “normal” schooling. Being that my first year back was as a junior, things seemed to have passed too quickly. I’m still figuring out my after-school plans as I get older. Nonetheless, I am still that freshman in my mind. It’s surreal to think that in a few months I’ll be graduating.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: It’s okay to not be okay. In our timeline, high school is only a minor event. Even though not everything will go as planned, life is still beautiful. It’s supposed to be tough. There will be times when you want to give up, but you must push through such times by remembering what you have to look forward to in life. It’s acceptable to live by the day sometimes rather than trying to have everything worked out. Vive Tu Vida Un Dia a La Vez.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Learning about all of my accomplishments and spending the last moments of my high school career with people I’ve known since kindergarten.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Office job. While this may not appeal to everyone, it means stability to me. This means having a steady income that allows me to care for both my mother and myself.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I don’t believe there is one single person. Every single individual I’ve met has had an impact on my life. My mother, my guidance counselor, and just about anyone on the street.

I am most unique because: I need to make mistakes. Mistakes demonstrate that I am learning and that I only need to put in more effort to completely comprehend.

What is the one quote you live by: “You were born to be real, not perfect”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life:

1. My dog

2. My family

3. My job

4. My opportunities

5. MinMin

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Australia. I’d love to meet a kangaroo, and it’s just a cool country. Except the snakes and spiders.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I am not at all like the role I portray. I really haven’t figured out who I am yet. Yet, every since I was a child, I tried to portray a persona that I felt people would enjoy.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year, that was the first year back where everything seemed normal. It was also my final year before senior year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I’d like a bed. I’d utilize this time to relax and hope that I may be saved.

