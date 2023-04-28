North Carolina Shell Show to return to Crystal Coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the North Carolina Shell Club are putting their art on display next weekend.

Join them May 5-7 to see shell exhibits, art and crafts, shell dealers and activities for kids.

The Shellebration will be at Crystal Coast Civic Center at 3505 Arendell St. in Morehead City.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Parking is free. Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and military members with IDs. Children can enter for free.

Organizers stopped by ENC at Three Friday to talk about the history of their club and the Shellebration.

Crystal Coast Shellebration (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.