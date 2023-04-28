Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

North Carolina Shell Show to return to Crystal Coast

Crystal Coast Shellebration
Crystal Coast Shellebration(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the North Carolina Shell Club are putting their art on display next weekend.

Join them May 5-7 to see shell exhibits, art and crafts, shell dealers and activities for kids.

The Shellebration will be at Crystal Coast Civic Center at 3505 Arendell St. in Morehead City.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Parking is free. Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and military members with IDs. Children can enter for free.

Organizers stopped by ENC at Three Friday to talk about the history of their club and the Shellebration.

Crystal Coast Shellebration
Crystal Coast Shellebration(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
FOREST SERVICE: Croatan fire suspected of being caused by people

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Farmville teen shot to death in Edgecombe County
North Carolina redistricting map
State Supreme Court says partisan gerrymandering is legal
This photo was taken on April 21st.
Unchanged since Monday, Great Lakes Fire could burn until June
Dr. Todd Fraley
Fraley appointed dean of ECU Honors College