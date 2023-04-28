New Bern Christian Academy - Sarah Weatherly

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello! My name is Sarah Weatherly and I am a senior at New Bern Christian Academy in New Bern, North Carolina. I have three older siblings and a sweet cat named Muffin. Because my siblings are older and have moved out/are in college, I just live with my parents and Muffin. I want to shout out my parents because they have given me a strong foundation in life that has set me up for success in life and joy in the Lord.

One of my favorite things to do is play music at church, school, and home. Over the past few years I’ve learned to play piano, guitar, and bass, and I feel blessed to have the opportunities to use those skills in worship. I also enjoy reading in my free time, but honestly there isn’t much of that during senior year!

My plan for next year is to attend Liberty University, possibly majoring in Biblical Studies or another Christian ministry-based degree. Even though I don’t know exactly what career I want to pursue, I know that whatever the Lord has for me will be much better than any plans that I make for myself. I’m excited for this fall because Liberty is such a beautiful school with an amazing, Christ-centered atmosphere.

Sarah Weatherly New Bern Christian Academy

School: New Bern Christian Academy

Name: Sarah Weatherly

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Attend Liberty University (potential majors: Biblical Studies, Worship and Music, and Women’s leadership)

What is the most challenging task as a senior: I’ve found that the hardest thing for me is living in the moment and enjoying it, rather than thinking about how upset I will be when this year is over. I have so many things to be grateful for and every time I experience another “last” in high school is a battle for me to not tear up.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t skip out on things during your senior year! I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone in terms of sports and other extracurricular activities this year and I know I would have missed out on so many memories if I skipped those things. If there’s something you’ve been considering trying, don’t hold back: just go for it!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: This question is not easy to answer because I’ve had an amazing year. I think the highlight of my year has been basketball season because my coaches and team were like family to me. Go mustangs and shout out to Rah Rah!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Although I do not have a specific plan for where I want to be in ten years, I’d like to either be in ministry as a missionary or working at a local church.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I have had many influential people in my life, but my parents would have to be at the top of the list. They have taught me so many things and, most importantly, helped give me the tools I need to grow in my faith and relationship with the Lord.

I am most unique because: It’s hard to describe whether or not I am unique to a person, because I have only ever lived my life. But I think my friends would say I’m unique because I’m constantly trying to slip in a good joke or pun and I always end up doing some weird thing when we are together.

What is the one quote you live by: “To pursue anything less than Jesus is to waste your life” -Fuad Farhat

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five most important things in my life: Jesus Christ and my relationship with Him, my family, my friends, my church family, and my education.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would choose to move somewhere is Australia because it is very diverse and I would get to see many creatures and landscapes for the first time.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I’ve only been at New Bern Christian Academy for two years, so I don’t think my classmates know that I took dance lessons for seven years.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year has been my favorite year by far. I’ve had so much fun bonding with my classmates and making memories that will last!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take my Bible because reading and studying God’s Word would be more helpful than any other tool I could take!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.