Nash Central High School - Camryn Eley

Hi, my name is Camryn Eley and I am from Rocky Mount, North Carolina. I am a senior at Nash Central High School. I am the proud daughter of Thomas and Traci Eley and I am fortunate to have parents that always support and look out for me no matter what. I have one older sister, Brianna, and one younger sister, Peyton, so I am the middle child. All my life I have played sports as that is my favorite thing to because I am an extremely competitive person. My main sports are volleyball and soccer but throughout highschool I have played tennis, track, basketball, and cross country as well. At school, I try to be very involved so I participate in Student Government, National Honor Society, and Varsity Athletic Honors Association. In addition, I value being involved in my community as well which is why I have been an active volunteer member at my local nonprofit organization, Ripple Effects, for the past 4 years. Some characteristics and qualities I would use to describe myself would be a leader, hardworking, confident, caring, and I love meeting new people and making people laugh. Also, one thing I think everyone knows about me is that I am absolutely obsessed with Beyonce. Ever since a young age, I have always had big dreams and one of my biggest fears is not making a positive impact on the world. So in the future I intend to continue to work very hard in everything I do to ensure my dreams turn into reality.

School: Nash Central High School

Name: Camryn Eley

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior would be trying not to catch senioritis and applying to colleges and scholarships all while keeping up with your school work plus sports.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Enjoy high school while you can and get involved because the years fly by.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Making it to the third round of the state playoffs with my volleyball team, getting elected senior class president, being the head organizer for my school’s sock drive (where we ended up collecting over 800 pairs of socks for natives in Kenya, Africa) and our AP class trip to Kings Dominion.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I hope to have successfully finished school and found a good-paying job that aligns with my gifts and passions.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my older sister Brianna. I look up to her because she continues to work hard and persevere through everything she does despite the hard times. She always has my back and makes sure to always be there for me when I need her. She is never afraid to go after what she wants and inspires to keep pushing to reach my goals.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I pride myself on being a leader and not a follower, I excel both in the classroom and on the court/field, I’m creative, and I try to make a positive impact in everything I do.

What is the one quote you live by: “Everything happens for a reason and what’s meant to be will find its way to me”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, my future, my family, my health, and sleep

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Hawaii because I love tropical places and it is my dream vacation spot.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I have a secret talent for knitting custom blankets.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year for sure! All my classes we’re really fun and I had a lot of memorable moments that year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A walkie talkie or some type of communative device to call someone to come get me because I don’t intend on staying very long.

