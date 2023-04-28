Moore County school on modified lockdown after student stabbed

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A stabbing at a school in one North Carolina county has led to a modified lockdown.

WRAL reports that school officials said a student stabbed another student in the parking lot of Moore County based Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines on Friday morning around 8:45 a.m.

The student who stabbed the other student is in custody.

