Meeting addresses Great Lakes Fire concerns

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The now-32,400-acre fire has burned at the Croatan National Forest for eight days straight, forcing Kim Robertson to constantly reach for her inhaler.

“I was feeling the tightness in my chest,” Robertson said. “I do have asthma, so I knew there was a challenge for me.”

Like many in the Craven County area, Robertson said smoke has billowed in her neighborhood since last Wednesday and said she only found out about because of social media.

“If you’re not on Facebook or you don’t have internet set up on your phone for something like this, you’re not going to know there’s an air quality problem,” Robertson said.

The lack of transparency caused Robertson and others to attend a public meeting at Creekside Elementary Thursday night. It was their first chance to voice concerns directly to those fighting the fire like North Carolina Forest Service Incident Commander Shane Hardee.

Hardee said the fire is burning into the ground, which isn’t good due to saturated organic soils.

“There’s a chance those organics just continue to dry as we get into May, June and July,” Hardee said. “With those higher temperatures, that makes those organics more available.”

Hardee said it’ll take millions of gallons of water to fully put out the fire due to the saturated organic soils, if the weather continues to warm up.

The U.S. Forest Service said they think the fire was started by people, and many were looking to Hardee for answers.

“We’re tight on what information we’ll release to the public until we’re comfortable,” Hardee said.

Officials told people at Tuesday’s meeting that June 19 is the target date to have the fire contained. Robertson said she’ll continue to monitor it because it could mushroom any minute.

“I know that, certain days, I just have to spend more time inside,” Robertson said. “Can’t control nature.”

Foresters said they will continue to flood areas in the southeast section of the fire due to those saturated organic soils.

While Hardee said officials are 85% confident the fire won’t move again, they aren’t making any promises.

The forest service said they aren’t sure if the fire was caused by carelessness or if it was intentional.

