Mattamuskeet Early College High School - Heather Smith

My name is Heather Smith, I am from Fairfield, North Carolina, and I am a senior at Mattamuskeet School, and I also take classes at Beaufort County Community College. I enjoy playing volleyball, basketball, and softball. I also like to hunt and fish. I love to be outside, especially when I can play with my dog. I have been a member of my school’s FFA since middle school. After graduating I plan to attend Campbell University and major in accounting. Everything I have accomplished up to this point would not have been possible without the support of my family, friends, and teachers. I will always be thankful for them supporting me through my life and I will attempt to continue to make them proud.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Trying to stay on top of your school while doing all the other senior tasks.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Have a plan for your future not just an idea

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was senior breakfast.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I will be living in Hyde County working at a local business.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I can’t just pick one person for this question. Everyone in my family influences me in so many different ways. My parents and aunts and uncles all have had a big impact on my since I was born.

I am most unique because: I am honest, and courageous.

What is the one quote you live by: Die with memories not dreams

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, my friends, God, honesty, and loyalty.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Hyde County. I love my home town, its quite, simple, beautiful. I just love it here.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing that my classmates don’t know about me is that I actually like to get all dressed up and be pretty.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Freshman Year because I actually got to be in classes with my friends and enjoyed the high school experience.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A boat so I could get off.

