Manteo High School - Kyla Mallory

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Kyla Mallory and I am a Senior that attends Manteo High School: Class of 2023 where I play for Manteo Redskins Women’s Varsity Basketball Team, Varsity Softball, Track & Field, and Varsity Volleyball Team. My best contributions to MHS are leadership, kindness, and my morals because everyone knows that high school is tough, and I learned throughout my years that you have to either hide or shine. In the beginning I did hide, but as I grew and learned from my positive influences I had to shine by stepping up and being a leader by showing the underclassmen that there is nothing wrong with speaking their minds if they know that what they are seeing or hearing isn’t right. I have lived with my mom and grandma all my whole life, and little brother for almost eleven years and I have two parakeets that will chirp nonstop in the mornings and nights, but ever since I was little I have wanted a puppy, which led me to wanting to become a traveling Veterinarian in the future by going to a four-year university. I am thrilled, anxious, and will definitely be homesick as a freshman in college, but I know that my family will always be there for me. I am grateful for the people that I have met throughout my four years in high school because they have transformed me into the person that I have become.

Plans for next year: To attend North Carolina A&T in Greensboro and to earn a degree in Veterinary and minor in Psychology.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Having others depending on me because they see me as someone that will take care of them, and I don’t mind it but it can be draining that sometimes I don’t have time to breathe for myself.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Do not be scared to take risks even though they might think that they are impossible, nothing is unreachable.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Joining the 252 for North Carolina’s Senior Basketball Team through my dedication to playing my fours years in high school and meeting new people that have made an impact on my life for the better.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Traveling the world after earning my degree in Veterinary for all animals except for spiders, and hoping to have my own clinic where all animals are welcomed to stay, like a Daycare for animals but they have to get along with each other, even if they are mammals from other countries.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I could never pick one influential person. There are too many that have made an impact on my life and I love them too much to pick one because they have all taught valuable and important life lessons that I will need when I leave my home.

I am most unique because: I am someone that will want what’s best for others even though I may not know them that well. I would never want any harm or bad luck happening to them.

What is the one quote you live by: “What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” - Jane Goodall

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, my mom, my siblings, my grandparents, and the people in my life that motivate me to be better.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Honestly, I could move anywhere around the world. I couldn’t choose just one because I want to experience the world when I earn my degree with Veterinary, hopefully. Also because I want to make an impact on peoples’ lives because I know that they will need someone to lead them into the light.

Which year of high school was your favorite: 2022-2023

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A first aid kit to maintain any injuries during my time on the island.

