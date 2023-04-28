Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man accused of setting fire to 2 Minneapolis mosques

Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are searching for a man suspected of setting fires that damaged two mosques earlier this week.

Jackie Rahm Little was charged with second-degree arson for one of the fires that rattled Minnesota’s Muslim community. The criminal complaint does not mention possible motives, but Muslim leaders on Tuesday said they feared the attacks were motivated by Islamophobia, the Star Tribune reported.

Little, 36, is charged in connection with the second fire, which on Monday burned the third floor of the Mercy Islamic Center. The center houses the Masjid Al Rahma mosque.

The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage shows Little entering the center carrying a bag with a gasoline can inside. A short time later, a staff member spotted a fire near offices. It was extinguished before it could spread very far.

The other fire was Sunday night in the bathroom of the mosque in the 24 Somali Mall. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said a suspect entered with a gas canister before lighting a fire in the bathroom. Worshippers extinguished the fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Tyquan Holloman was shot in the head last Wednesday at his home in Ahoksie. His family says...
Ahoskie family identifies 13-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Carteret Clinic for Adolescents and Children on fire.
Significant damage in morning fire at Morehead City clinic
A seventh grader is being called a hero after taking action Wednesday.
WATCH: Student helps stop bus after driver passes out
In this image taken from video provided by the National Police of Ukraine, firefighters work at...
Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 21 people
D.H. Conley High School
Pitt County tests metal detectors at high school