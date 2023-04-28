Lenoir County Early College High School - K’la Green

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi, my name is K’la Green and I am a graduating senior at Lenoir County Early College High School. I have a very strong support system that consists of my family, friends, and LCECHS staff. After graduating with my high school diploma and associate in science, I will be attending North Carolina A&T State University as an honors student majoring in animal science. I plan to go to vet school to become a mixed animal veterinarian.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Dealing with senioritis was definitely a challenge that I had to push myself to get through.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Utilize the resources around you. Whether that be the staff or your peers, they will be the ones to help you through the tough times in school.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year would be getting accepted into my number one choice school.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself being a successful veterinarian, preparing myself to open my own vet clinic and animal sanctuary.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother. I have seen her go through so much and still come out on top.

I am most unique because: I am my authentic self. I don’t do anything to impress others, everything I do is from my heart.

What is the one quote you live by: I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value my relationship with God, my family, my work-ethic, my education, and my happiness.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would go to Africa because I would love to be able to see all of the beautiful wildlife that I can’t see here in the U.S.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My classmates don’t know that I love trying new foods.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was my junior year. It was right after COVID, and I really enjoyed it as everything got bad to normal.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring another person with me because we can combine our knowledge to survive.

