Lejeune High School - Preston Berthold

My name is Preston Berthold and I am ecstatic to be graduating from Lejeune High School which is shockingly in Camp Lejeune. Although I am going to be sad to leave the positively excellent crowd here, especially my friends, teachers, and amazing counselor, I’m super excited for what the future has to offer. I plan to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis Maryland and pursue service in the Marine Corps for 4 years. After that, I plan to be an entrepreneur and start my own business. From there I want to sell that and hopefully be rich enough to climb mountains and travel the massive world for the rest of my days.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: By far the most challenging task as a senior has been combating the oh-so prevalent senioritis. Having given it my all throughout high school, it can become easy to merely coast. However, this was remedied by knowing that seeing all of my high school experience through will surely be more beneficial in the long run.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Advice I would give underclassmen is that being decent at a large number of skills is much greater than being a master at one or even a few. This is because knowledge and experience spills over from different aspects of life.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: A highlight of my senior year has been receiving this glorious honor to represent my great school for WITN. This truly shows that my efforts, trials, and tribulations have not gone unnoticed by the school, and will hopefully be a signal for things to come.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself graduated from the Naval Academy and served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps. I would then use the skills I obtain in the service to open my own business as an entrepreneur.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I would have to say my sister, Paige Berthold who is a year below me. Her and I are different and similar in some aspects and through our lifelong friendship have used it to learn from and help one another.

I am most unique because: I have never thought of myself as the best at one thing in my community, nor did I ever attempt to become it. Instead, I tried to learn from the best in a wide range of mediums so that I may become eclectic, and not be defined by one noun, such as nerd, athlete, socialite, etc.

What is the one quote you live by: “Arguing with a fool proves there are two.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Ecelectism, wit, creativity, relationship with family and friends, and open-mindedness.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I absolutely adore traveling, but to pick one place, it would be Japan, due to the cleanliness, history, food, and low-stress aesthetic.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Although I may seem ultra-competitive, I know deep down that supporting and aiding the people in your community is infinitely more valuable than merely trying to be better than them.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I would most definitely choose my sophomore year. It was when I escaped the deplorable title of “freshman” but still had little responsibility, and therefore little stress in my life before the real things began to pick up.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My family photo album, so I will never be truly alone.

