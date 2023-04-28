Lawrence Academy - Megan Corey

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! My name is Megan Corey and I am currently a senior at Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill, NC. I’ve lived in a small town called Farmlife, near Williamston, my whole life. I was raised by my parents, Timmy and Katie Corey, and have one younger sister. I also have a dog named River. I am an active member at Maple Grove Christian Church, where I have grown my faith. In my free time, I enjoy hanging out with friends, going to the beach, shopping, and playing tennis.

After high school, I will attend East Carolina University as a part of the Honors College. I plan to double major in cybersecurity and criminal justice. I hope to use this degree to become a digital forensics investigator. One of my personal and professional goals is to gain a job within the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in the Computer Crime division.

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I will be attending East Carolina University Honors College. I plan to double major in criminal justice and cybersecurity.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: I feel that the most challenging task as a senior is making sure to complete college applications, scholarships, and school work on time while also enjoying your last year of high school.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Although it may seem like forever in the moment, time goes by fast. Don’t spend your high school worrying about things that won’t matter in the future. Remember the 5 by 5 rule, if it’s not going to matter in 5 years, don’t spend more than 5 minutes upset by it.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has definitely been experiencing and making “last time” high school memories.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I see myself having a family and working as a digital forensics investigator.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents are the most influential people in my life. They have taught me many valuable lessons, which have helped shape me into the person I am today.

I am most unique because: I have very strong determination and always work to finish tasks and complete goals that I set for myself.

What is the one quote you live by: Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Faith, friends, family, health, and happiness are five of the many things I value at this point and time in my life.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Honestly, I don’t know where I would move. I would like to travel to various places around the world and then decide which I like best!

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: When I was little my favorite TV show was Curious George.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year has definitely been my favorite.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring a phone with me so that I could call for help.

