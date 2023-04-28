Kinston High School - Derrian Wilson

BIOGRAPHY:

Hey my name is Derrian Wilson and I’m a senior at Kinston High School! At Kinston High, I am involved in many things such as the Honor Society, School Improvement Team, Varsity Baseball team, SGA member and also an AmeriCorps math tutor. I am the son of Shamekia Wilson and the grandson of Linda Loftin. I also have a younger brother named Seth Wilson. Some of my hobbies include playing baseball, hanging out with family and friends, listening to music and working. I feel as if my best attribute is being so outgoing/social and understanding with others! My future goals are to graduate from a 4 year university while majoring in political science and going to law school to later pursue a career as an attorney.

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Attending UNC-Chapel Hill majoring in Political Science

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Most challenging task was the college and scholarship application process.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t procrastinate and stay on top of all your work.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The senior activities and becoming a Morehead-Cain recipient.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself in my dream career as an attorney.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom because growing up I never saw my her give up no matter the problems she faced.

I am most unique because: I am a sickle cell patient and still live my life to the fullest.

What is the one quote you live by: “Live everyday like it’s your last.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My beliefs, my family, my education, my social life and my future goals.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would live on a private island because I’d have no worries and would only be in contact with people I want to be connected with.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I know how to sail.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year because of the senior festivities and the college application process.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My phone so I can still be connected to others in some way.

