John Paul II High School - Katherine Stanley

Hello! My name is Kat Stanley, and I am a senior at John Paul II Catholic High School in Greenville, North Carolina. Next year, I will be attending Virginia Military Institute in their Institute Scholars Program. I will be majoring in chemistry, and I can’t wait for this exciting new chapter of my life! After graduating from VMI, I hope to go into the field of medicine and become a doctor. Servant leadership is very important to me, and medicine is a great avenue to achieve this goal. I will also be playing for the VMI Women’s Soccer Team which has been a lifelong dream of mine. During my free time, I love to read, workout, play soccer, and spend time with my family. Another important aspect of my life is my faith. I am so thankful for all of the opportunities that God has given me. I can’t wait to see where my future takes me!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is remembering to enjoy the small moments. It is very easy to be swept into the fast moving current of senior year. From college applications, homecoming, Christmas, prom, and many other events, many seniors, especially myself, forget to absorb all of the excitement that came during this last year.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice to underclassmen would be to enjoy every moment and opportunity that high school provides for you. High school goes by faster than you think. One blink and it is gone. Remember that despite the challenging times, pause, and take a second to enjoy the moment.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been soccer season. I absolutely love my team and the women’s soccer program at JP2. It has been an amazing experience leading the team as a captain, teaching the sport to new players, building relationships, and ultimately doing the activity that I love most. From the jokes during warm up to the celebrations after goals, I couldn’t ask for a better group of friends to make senior year special.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I see myself pursuing a career in the medical field. My dream is to go to medical school and become a doctor. At the present, I am not sure which area of medicine I want to go into, but I want to spend my life helping people and using my gifts to the best of my abilities.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother. Even though this is a cliche answer, my mother has shown me and taught me countless lessons throughout my life. She has shown me how to be a leader and has taught me how to look at “everyday life” as a gift. Most importantly, she has shown me what it means to be a follower of Christ and a courageous and kind woman.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I love to read. I could read countless books. Many high school students don’t read very much, and I am the farthest from this.

What is the one quote you live by: “Today, I cannot fail; I can only get better.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value my faith, my family, athletics, academics, and love.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would live outside of Tampa, Florida. I love the United States and the opportunities that come with living in this amazing country. I also enjoy warm weather and the beach which is perfect in Florida. Furthermore, it is a wonderful place to play soccer!

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing that my classmates still don’t know about me is that I love to go sailing. It is truly one of my hidden passions.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year has been senior year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring a sailboat, so I could sail back to the mainland.

