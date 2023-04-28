John A. Holmes High School - Bailey Rinehart

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello, my name is Bailey Rinehart and I will be graduating from John A Holmes High School located in Edenton, NC. Over the past four years I have enjoyed playing tennis, soccer, and running indoor track. Being a member of these teams has taught me leadership and collaboration skills. Along with playing sports I am also President of the Herren Project Club and Vice President of the Student Government Association. Outside of school I’ve played travel soccer for many years and have been a member of the Edenton Baptist Church Youth Group. By participating in travel soccer and youth events I have been able to travel to many places with friends which has created many fun memories. For the next four years I plan to attend NC State University to major in Textile Engineering!

School: John A Holmes High School

Name: Bailey Rinehart

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I will be attending NC State where I plan to major in Textile Engineering.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Completing college applications and scholarships all while trying to figure out your future plans.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Senior year comes faster than you think so make all the memories while you can.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of senior year has probably been getting accepted into NC State.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I plan to have a successful career in the Textile industry, as well as beginning to start a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom because she always pushed me to be the best I can be.

I am most unique because: Once I have a goal I will do anything to reach it.

What is the one quote you live by: “In everything give thanks; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”- Thessalonians 5:18

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, family, friends, sports, and health

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would love to move to Santorini, Greece because that has been my dream travel destination.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I broke my leg as a child jumping on the trampoline.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior Year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded I would probably bring somebody with me so that I would have someone to talk to.

