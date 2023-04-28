Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Cincinnati mayor and longtime TV host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.

A family spokesperson says Springer died not long after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Springer’s tabloid talk show was famous for outrageous arguments and physical fights between guests that included thrown chairs.

It featured segments with titles such as “trick or cheaters” and “confront this dominatrix.”

Springer was known as the “grandfather of trash TV.”

He himself said that description was probably accurate and admitted his show had no redeeming social value other than escapism.

“The Jerry Springer Show” came to an end in 2018, after more than 4,000 episodes and more than 25 years on the air.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
FOREST SERVICE: Croatan fire suspected of being caused by people

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Farmville teen shot to death in Edgecombe County
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday,...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court
North Carolina redistricting map
State Supreme Court says partisan gerrymandering is legal
Crystal Coast Shellebration
North Carolina Shell Show to return to Crystal Coast