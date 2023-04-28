James Kenan High School - Elijah Bostic

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Elijah Bostic; I’m 18 and I will graduate from James Kenan High School this spring. I’m the middle child of two brothers, one of whom is my twin. I have a dog named Aspen who is a german shepherd and hound mix! At James Kenan, I’ve kept busy by playing football, running track, and holding the position of president for my school’s Student Government Association and our Beta Club. I also have a full-time job as the assistant manager at Jersey Mike’s in Warsaw, which I enjoy. Other than work and school, I enjoy hanging out with my friends, listening to music, and reading. Although I have not officially committed to a school yet, I plan to attend a four-year university to major in computer science!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Having to find the balance between applying for colleges, work, keeping up with school, and extracurricular activities while also trying to enjoy the last few months with your friends.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Become involved and challenge yourself. Being in clubs and sports will provide so many opportunities for growth and development.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Realizing that my hard work throughout high school is paying off and getting accepted into schools that I never thought I would.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Although I’m not sure what specific career I’ll be pursing, I hope to have received my bachelor’s degree and maybe even a master’s degree in comp sci and taking steps to leading others become successful in my field.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life was my late grandfather Ronnie Bostic. He helped raise my twin brother and me. He was the main role model in both of our lives and instilled extremely important ideas in both of us including leadership, dedication, and work ethic.

I am most unique because: I am extremely driven and ambitious. If I want something, I’m going to get it no matter what it takes to do so.

What is the one quote you live by: “Just because the cherry blossoms would fall didn’t mean you should mourn them on the tree” - Kristan Higgins. This quote teaches us to appreciate what we have while we have it rather than worrying about its inevitable ending.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Music, friends, my free time, my future, and my support system.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would want to move to Switzerland because of its beautiful scenery and its consistent high ranking in quality of life for its citizens.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: That I enjoy writing poetry!

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Matches

