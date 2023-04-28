James B. Hunt High School - Anna-Brooke Taylor

BIOGRAPHY:

Hey! My name is Anna-Brooke Taylor and I am currently a senior at James B. Hunt High School in Wilson, North Carolina. During the past four years at Hunt, I have had some amazing teachers and educational experiences that have shaped me into the woman I am today. Last summer, I attended North Carolina Governor’s School East where I met some of my best friends and learned so much about myself and the people around me. I have enjoyed playing on the Hunt High School Women’s Golf Team the last four years, where I went to both regional and states. In addition to being a member of the golf team, I am involved in various clubs. I am the president of Club Unify, and a member of Student Government Association, National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and defense attorney and jury member for Wilson County Teen Court. I always attempt to join clubs that benefit my community and make sure I’m fully involved in them; therefore, they have shaped me into the individual that I am today. From these clubs and activities, I have developed a greater drive and work ethic, and learned how to juggle multiple priorities at once. I have a wonderful support system, that continuously pushes me to do my best and who I am so thankful for. After high school, I would like to attend a four year university majoring in political science to pursue a career in law.

School: James B. Hunt High School

Name: Anna-Brooke Taylor

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Attend a 4 year university majoring in political science to pursue a career in law.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Juggling college applications, scholarships, and a job on top your already pressing course load.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t rush your high school years away, you’re going to wish they will never end!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Attending Home Football Games

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I can see myself nervously sitting at the desk on the defense side of the courtroom, wondering if I presented enough evidence to win the court case.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom, Layce Taylor. She has instilled in me the importance of doing my best no matter what, and the idea that I can do anything that I set my mind to. I aspire to be half the woman she is!

I am most unique because: I have an outgoing personality, and smile a lot!

What is the one quote you live by: “Doing your best is more important than being the best”- Shannon Miller

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, my friends, God, my academics, and my overall wellbeing

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Florida, I love warm weather and in my free time I love going to the beach, reading a book, and tanning.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I live on a farm where my family raises goats, chickens, and ducks!

Which year of high school was your favorite: My freshman year. During my freshman year, I met my some of best friends that I now have lifelong friendships with.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A book, so I can read and tan while I am waiting to be rescued!

