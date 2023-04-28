Jacksonville celebrating military child of the year semifinalists

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city is celebrating multiple kids that were considered for a national title.

The city of Jacksonville is holding a ceremony to recognize semifinalists for the National Military Child of the Year.

The award is sponsored by Operation Homefront, a national non-profit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families. They receive applications from all over the country every year to recognize the outstanding achievements of military children.

Out of 96 semi-finalists, 10 were children from North Carolina.

The ceremony to honor the North Carolina finalists will occur at Jacksonville City Hall at 4 P.M.

