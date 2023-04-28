Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Jacksonville celebrating military child of the year semifinalists

Source: Military Child of the Year website
Source: Military Child of the Year website(Source: Military Child of the Year website)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city is celebrating multiple kids that were considered for a national title.

The city of Jacksonville is holding a ceremony to recognize semifinalists for the National Military Child of the Year.

The award is sponsored by Operation Homefront, a national non-profit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families. They receive applications from all over the country every year to recognize the outstanding achievements of military children.

Out of 96 semi-finalists, 10 were children from North Carolina.

The ceremony to honor the North Carolina finalists will occur at Jacksonville City Hall at 4 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Tyquan Holloman was shot in the head last Wednesday at his home in Ahoksie. His family says...
Ahoskie family identifies 13-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Wet Friday and Sunday; Saturday looking great
ribbon cutting generic
Washington celebrates first home built in revitalization program
Meeting addresses concern over Great Lakes Fire
Meeting addresses Great Lakes Fire concerns
NCEL 04-27-2023
NCEL 04-27-2023