J. H. Rose High School- Kinsley White

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Kinsley Tate White, and I am 17 years old and a senior at J.H. Rose High School, while dual-enrolled at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. I was born and raised in Greenville, NC, though my home for the summer is 30 minutes away on the river in Washington. I have always been extremely close with my family, whether it involves playing cards every Friday night or competitive cornhole games. Although he is now a junior at NC State, my older brother remains my closest friend and confidant. Some of my favorite things to do include flying planes, competitively waterskiing, singing and playing guitar at my church, and playing golf. At Rose, I serve as the President of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and Rho Kappa Honor Society. In addition, I am the co-president of Future Business Leaders of America and founded the club GIV (Getting Involved by Volunteering) along with the VPTC (Virtual Peer Tutoring Center) that has led to the tutoring of over 1,400 students since my sophomore year. Outside of Rose, I visit and play guitar for students at Third Street Education Center weekly as a part of a music program that I founded, in addition to leading the Youth Praise and Worship Team at Unity Church. During the summer, I work as an instructor at Coble Waterski and Wakeboard Camp. One of the biggest things to know about me is that I live guided by my values, the most important of which are my faith and family. Currently, I am planning to pursue a business major on a pre-med track and am deciding between attending North Carolina State University as a Park Scholar or East Carolina University as an EC Scholar. I am looking forward to college and all of the opportunities that will come with it!

Kinsley White J.H. Rose High School

School: Junius H. Rose High School

Name: Kinsley Tate White

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Currently deciding between attending NC State as a Park Scholar or ECU as an EC Scholar to pursue majors in business administration and psychology with a minor in neuroscience on a pre-med track

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Making a final college decision has been and continues to be the most challenging task.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Let your values guide you rather than what others think of you.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My senior year started out with one of my greatest accomplishments, earning my Private Pilot License.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: The same as I am now— beyond blessed, jumping at out-of-the-box opportunities, and paving my own path.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents, as a unit, are the most influential people in my life as they serve as my role models, motivators, and biggest supporters. Further, they have instilled the most important values in my life by raising me in my Christian faith.

I am most unique because: I am an “adrenaline junkie” with very diverse interests that I passionately pursue with everything I have.

What is the one quote you live by: “There is more to life than being a passenger” - Amelia Earhart

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I most value my faith, family, church, reputation, and education.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Australia because of the incredible diving and piloting opportunities.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Even if they know I hatch and raise chickens and ducks (which most don’t), hardly any are aware that I have recently added quail to the list.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year has been my favorite because of the refreshing return to normalcy after Covid. On top of this, I have enjoyed and appreciated the lasting relationships/friendships that I have built with teachers throughout the years.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Of course, I would have to take a plane so I could leave whenever I needed, if I ever got bored enough for that to happen.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.