Innovation Early College High School - Cameron Howard-Washington

My name is Cameron Howard-Washington, I am a senior at Innovation Early College High School in Greenville, North Carolina. I am the oldest of all my siblings, and I will be the first grandchild in my family to attend a four-year university in the fall. In my free time I enjoy volunteering at the local food bank, leading and planning school activities and spending time with friends. I would describe myself as ambitious, compassionate, curious, and willing to try anything new! In the future I plan to earn a Bachelor’s in Education, pursue a career in Teaching, School Counseling and eventually Education Administration.

Plans for next year: Attend UNC Greensboro in the fall.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Deciding who you want to be and where you want to go in life.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Enjoy high school to the fullest, do every activity if you’re able to and live in the movement with all the people you care about.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Seeing where I have come from, reflecting on my growth and deciding where I need to go next.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself in the process of becoming the person I’ve always wanted to be, living fully and honestly.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother because she is the longest person I have ever known, she has had the most impact in my life since the very beginning and will always be with me.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because there are no requirements to earn my respect, I give everyone and everything respect and dignity.

What is the one quote you live by: Be the best person you can be, because no one else will.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value most is happiness, peace of mind, respecting others, being considerate of people and places, and always being open to learning.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world it would be Ireland because the climate is similar to what I’m used to, the social climate is interesting and I would love to experience the landscape.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: After all this time, my classmates still don’t know that I actually love school and learning new things.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was freshman year, I am so grateful that I was able to experience the first year of a high school being open.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring an empty container.

