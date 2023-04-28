Advertise With Us
Historical Society presents scholarships to high school senior

The Marks and Taylor Scholar for 2023, Kadiatou Diawara accepts her certificate from...
The Marks and Taylor Scholar for 2023, Kadiatou Diawara accepts her certificate from Scholarship Committee Chair, Mary Parrish.(New Bern Historical Society)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society presented two scholarships for excellence to a high school senior.

The group said the Harriet Marks Scholarship and the John R. & Alice Land Taylor Scholarship for the year were awarded to Kadiatou Diawara, a senior at New Bern High School.

According to New Bern High School, Diawara received honors in several classes, holds a position of leadership in extracurricular activities, and serves her community. Diawara will attend North Carolina State University as a Marketing major in the fall.

Both scholarships are awarded annually to scholarly students who require financial assistance, according to the historical society.

