Historical Society presents scholarships to high school senior

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society presented two scholarships for excellence to a high school senior.

The group said the Harriet Marks Scholarship and the John R. & Alice Land Taylor Scholarship for the year were awarded to Kadiatou Diawara, a senior at New Bern High School.

According to New Bern High School, Diawara received honors in several classes, holds a position of leadership in extracurricular activities, and serves her community. Diawara will attend North Carolina State University as a Marketing major in the fall.

Both scholarships are awarded annually to scholarly students who require financial assistance, according to the historical society.

