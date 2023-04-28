BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Issac Evans and I attend Halifax County Early College. I live with my mom Katina. My dad’s name is Sterling, but he passed away in 2020. I have two brothers and one sister. My brother’s names are Jason and Chuck, while my sisters name is Kim. My hobbies include, playing basketball, working out, detailing cars, playing video games, watching football, and hanging out with friends and family. My best attributes are my sense of humor and attention to detail. I have been accepted to attend NC State University and my future plans are to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in computer science. After earning my degree, I plan on residing in the RDU area to become a software engineer. I also plan on expanding my business and grow as an entrepreneur. The future holds lots of opportunities for me and I trust that God’s plan will not steer me in the wrong direction.

Halifax County Early College - Issac Evans

School: Halifax County Early College

Name: Issac Evans

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Attend North Carolina State University to major in computer science. I also plan to gain lots of notice on Youtube.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is maintaining balance with school, work, personal life, and extracurricular activities. As a senior, my spring semester consists of 5 classes, a job, a business, family life, and honors such as being a student ambassador. Everything has been moving smoothly lately, but I wouldn’t tell anyone that it was the easiest thing.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: If you have a goal or dream that you want to become reality, keep pushing and your time will come. Impossible is just an adjective that is used to describe something, so anything you want to do is possible. The mind is a powerful thing and if you don’t know how to control it, you can alter yourself from a lot of opportunities.

What has been the highlight of your senior year:The highlight of my senior

year has to be becoming a student ambassador. This opportunity has opened many doors for me and I enjoy volunteering when I am needed.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years,I see myself financially stable, in the process of getting married, owning my own business, and in the occupation of software engineering.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life has to be my friend, Edward West (Ed). He is the pastor at my church and we started to bond after my dad passed away in 2020. Besides the fact that he is a pastor, I don’t like to call him that because it is just a title and he likes to be treated as a person or friend. He is the most influential person in my life because he has taught me that I am capable of doing anything in life and there are no excuses if you have a goal that you want to achieve. He is a really busy man between balancing family, pastoring, and life in general. He inspires me to keep going no matter the circumstances.

I am most unique because: I am one of one. Its rare to find someone with the same demeanor that I possess. I am a go-getter and my work ethic is like no other.

What is the one quote you live by: “When life kicks you, let it kick you forward.”-Kay Yow

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: 5 things that I value most at this point in my life are peace, family, God, mental health, and money/the ability to work.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, it would have to be Jamaica. For one the water is beautiful and vividly clear. The fruit seems way fresher than the fruit we have in America. I also am surrounded by people from Jamaica at my job and they are chill and make the country sound exquisite.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I love working on cars. I am learning more as a go through life and I plan to be able to fully work on my own vehicles as a fully grown adult.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Freshman year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: An Unlimted Supply of Water

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.