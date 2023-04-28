Greenville Christian Academy- Lacey Tugwell

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Lacey Tugwell, and I am a senior at Greenville Christian Academy. I attend Unity Free Will Baptist Church where I serve as an intern for my youth group. I am forever grateful to my family, friends, youth group, and school for the support they have given me over the years. I have been involved in volleyball, basketball, and shooting team. I am also the president of our Student Government and National Honor Society. Greenville Christian Academy has brought me some of the best friendships. My favorite thing to do during my free time is go to Chick-fil-a with my friends from school. Anyone who knows me knows that I have two loves in this world that will never let me down: God and Chick-fil-a. I am very excited to attend Liberty University in the fall where I will major in nursing to hopefully become a pediatric oncology nurse in the future. I believe my diagnosis with rheumatoid arthritis started the spark in my life to become a nurse. Seeing how the nurses treated me in the hospital has always stuck out to me, and I want to be the light in other children’s lives who are going through a dark time. The Lord has great plans for me, and I am so excited to do His work!

Plans for next year: I plan on attending Liberty University in the fall to major in nursing.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Trying to balance high school work along with preparing for everything I need to have done for college requirements

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Stay in the moment! I am always looking forward to the next big event happening in my life, but my choir teacher this year chose the song “Keep Me in the Moment” by Jeremy Camp which has made me concentrate on keeping God at the center of my life as I stay in the moment.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My school’s retreat to Anchorage

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I plan to be working as a nurse on the pediatric oncology floor.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents! They sacrifice abundantly to help me live out my dreams. They are beyond selfless and great examples to me and my sister.

I am most unique because: I am made in the image of God, I have rheumatoid arthritis, and I am also a twin.

What is the one quote you live by: “He must increase, but I must decrease.” John 3:30

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with God, my family, my youth group, my friends, and my relationships with my teachers

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would probably pick Iceland based on its beauty.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: If a restaurant doesn’t have ketchup, I will use butter to add flavor to my fries...honestly life changing.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A phone with cell service in order to call someone to come get me.

