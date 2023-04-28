Greenfield School - Luisa Lee

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Luisa Lee, and I am a senior at Greenfield School in Wilson, NC. I have grown up with the support of my parents, Lynn and John Lee, and with my many pets. I have enjoyed playing sports for my school throughout the years, particularly tennis and soccer. I have appreciated being involved in several clubs at school, but my favorite activity has been helping at Camp Sunshine for several summers, where I had the pleasure of being a volunteer counselor to children living with disabilities. In my free time I enjoy spending time with my friends as well as being active outdoors by playing sports and fishing.

Plans for next year: While I’m unsure where I will attend, I am interested in studying business and possibly pursuing law school.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Having to decide which college to attend while dealing with regular high school responsibilities is the most challenging task.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: It is important to maintain a healthy balance between work and enjoyment. School is important but so is your mental and physical health. It can be easy to lose sight of that during the school year with so many other things on your mind, but my advice is to take care of yourself by not procrastinating on important tasks.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: While I feel as if the best moments are still to come with graduation around the corner, so far, the smaller moments such as being able to dress up for Halloween again for my school’s parade have been highlights.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself living in a suburban area close to a lively city and working hard in whatever career I find myself.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My dad is the most influential person in my life because of how he balances hard work with always finding time for his family.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I like to bring levity to difficult situations to help myself and my friends cope with stress.

What is the one quote you live by: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” - Maya Angelou

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: They are the love and support of my family, time spent with friends, academic opportunities, opportunity to play sports, and a good night’s sleep.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to London because of the charming scenery and access to world-class tennis at Wimbledon.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: As a child I was an avid hunter, even going on a hunting safari in Africa.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year has been senior year because of the special perks at school and the increased freedom.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a boat full of gas.

