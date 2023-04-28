Greene Central High School - Sidney Ramsey

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello! I am Sidney Ramsey and I live in Snow Hill North Carolina. I have a younger brother named Ben, and one funny-looking dog named Ernie. I enjoy playing tennis, reading, learning about history, and creating art. I have been a Girl Scout for 12 years. I work at a local bakery as a customer service representative, and my favorite treat there is the cheesecake brownie. I have been involved throughout high school with the National Honor Society, the RAM book club, YoungLife, and the Greene County Tennis Association. Last summer, I was able to attend North Carolina Governor’s School East in an area of social science. I love to travel and my favorite place I’ve been so far has been Moab, Utah.

Plans for next year: I hope to attend NC State University or UNC-Chapel Hill and major in Political Science with a minor in history or business.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The biggest challenge is trying to find the time to balance schoolwork and staying in the present when there are many distractions about the future.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t try to force yourself to certain standards to feel your self worth.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My senior tennis season, where I got to be one of the team captains and was challenged in skills by winning tough matches, was a highlight.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I see myself having a career that makes me happy and traveling the world.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I can’t say one person, but my mom and grandparents have always supported me and helped me achieve my goals. My Art and History teachers have always helped push me to recognize my value and who I want to be in the world.

I am most unique because: I can look for humor in any situation.

What is the one quote you live by: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take -Wayne Gretzky” -Micheal Scott

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Friends, Humor, Routines, and Nature

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to New Zealand because of the beautiful scenery, the remoteness, and the animals.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I love to make art and read.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Sunscreen!

