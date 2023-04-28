Gramercy Christian School - Trista Smith

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Trista Smith. I was born and raised in Carteret County North Carolina. I have four siblings and a nephew who I love dearly. I started my life in a small area known to the locals as Down East. I lived there through my fourth-grade year. I moved to Newport during my fifth-grade year. I went to middle school at Newport Middle and I started my high school career at West Carteret. I was in the NJROTC program and the color guard for the Marching Patriots. I transferred to Gramercy Christian School after West switched to online learning due to covid and I have really enjoyed my time there. I have been a part of the yearbook staff for two years and I joined the creative writing program this year. I will be graduating from Gramercy in May 2023 and I can’t wait to see where life takes me!

Trista Smith Gramercy Christian School

School: Gramercy Christian School

Name: Trista Smith

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan on joining the Air Guard to become a Lawyer.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Making sure I am managing my time wisely.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Enjoy your senior year, take it seriously but remember it’s your last year with your friends.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My internship with my math teacher.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I hope to be married with one maybe two kids and practicing Criminal Justice.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom, she is the person who really sparked my interest in Jesus and helped me grow in my faith. She is also my biggest support system, I know I can count on her.

I am most unique because: I come from an unstable childhood and have used it to help me grow and communicate with people better. I have learned that because I have that background I’m able to be more understanding with other people.

What is the one quote you live by: “life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved.” - Winnie the Pooh

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, my friends, my mental health, my faith and my grades.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: The mountains, no specific state. I simply love the way the road moves with the earth and how they are so beautiful in almost any kind of weather.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I preformed with the West Carteret Marching Patriots in Indianapolis in the Lucas Oil Stadium for the BOA Grand Nationals.

Which year of high school was your favorite: my freshman year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Knife or some type of weapon to hunt for food.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.