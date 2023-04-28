BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Nehemiah Tyler I have four siblings, one brother and three sisters but I only live with two. The two that I live with are Maurice and Denise Tyler, they are both my younger siblings. My other sisters are Patience and Akeelah, Patience is the oldest out of us. Akeelah and Maurice are the youngest while Denise is the middle. My mother is Christina Joyner and she is married to my step-dad Keymo Joyner. I attend high school at Goldsboro high school. Hobbies that I have may include playing basketball, listening to music, playing the game and working out. My best attributes are: I’m open-minded, trusting, dependable, fun, honest, loyal. My future plans are to go to college and get both my masters for math and science but my main goal will be zoology.

Goldsboro High School - Nehemiah Tyler

School: Goldsboro high school

Name: Nehemiah Tyler

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to be in college working in my degrees

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Keep everything you need organized getting ready to leave high school

What advice do you have for underclassmen: If you plan on going far in life be prepared for anything that might come.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Graduating early

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Successful, settled down, done with college and having my dream job and making lots of money.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: Mike Holston he cares and travels the world looking for and protecting animals.

I am most unique because: I found myself too not really fit in

What is the one quote you live by: “You can’t live without risk”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, family, myself, a few select friends, and success

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Houston, Texas because it’s just somewhere I always wanted to be.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I listen to a wide variety of music

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year because I knew I had limited time left in high school.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A survival kit

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.