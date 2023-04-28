Advertise With Us
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Rosalind

Fur Baby Friday: Rosalind
Fur Baby Friday: Rosalind(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A sweet shepherd mix is ready to find her permanent home.

Rosalind is almost four months old and is being fostered by Morgan May with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina right now.

She was brought to the humane society along with her siblings who are all named after women in S.T.E.M. We featured her sister Ada on a past Fur Baby Friday.

The shepherd mix will do well in a home with lots of energy and patience to train her.

Rosalind is very playful and loves water - arguably, a little too much. May says she will stick her nose into any cup or pot of liquid you have setting around. She may even love swimming if she gives it a try!

Those interested in meeting her or taking her home can fill out an application on HSEC’s website.

