Fraley appointed dean of ECU Honors College

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s honor program was appointed a new dean.

Dr. Todd Fraley had been serving as interim dean since the retirement of Dr. David White last June, and is now appointed dean of the ECU Honors College.

The university said that Fraley had began working in 2004 and had spent a lot of time with the Honors College. He served as director, associate dean, and interim dean. They added that his work with the Honors College made it ECU’s most prestigious undergraduate scholarship program.

“I look forward to working with the amazing Honors College team and our tremendously supportive partners as we design the next chapter. We will continue to provide a welcoming, supportive and challenging educational environment for all students, while devising and implementing programming and curriculum initiatives offering unique, valuable and innovative experiential learning opportunities. It is a great time to be at ECU and to work with the staff and students who create an encouraging and energizing Honors College community.”

Fraley’s appointment as dean was approved by the ECU Board during a meeting Friday.

