Four break in and steal cars from Rocky Mount business

Ronhiem Rome
Ronhiem Rome(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One man is in custody and three more are still on the run after police say they broke into a Rocky Mount business and stole cars.

Rocky Mount police say that four people broke into Medlin Brothers Body Shop in Rocky Mount Wednesday by forcing their way into the building.

Once inside police believe they found keys and used them to steal four cars from the business. Police said they found three of the cars in Durham over the next two days, one is still missing.

The caper was caught on the business’s surveillance system and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

Police said they have arrested one of the men they say was involved. Ronhiem Rome, an 18-year-old from Durham was arrested by the Durham Sheriff’s Office and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after a break-in, and four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Rome received a $2,500 unsecured bond for the six felony charges.

Anyone that has any information about the other three people in these pictures should call the Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-972-1411.

Medlin Brothers break-in
Medlin Brothers break-in(Rocky Mount police)
Medlin Brothers break-in
Medlin Brothers break-in(Rocky Mount police)
Medlin Brothers break-in
Medlin Brothers break-in(Rocky Mount police)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

