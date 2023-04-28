BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Dylan Rich, and I attend First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills, NC. I have an older brother and a dog. I enjoy playing soccer and I will continue playing at Colorado College. I will also be studying Organismal Biology and Ecology and preparing myself for my dream of becoming a doctor. I also like to run, travel, and listen to music.

First Flight High School - Dylan Rich

School: First Flight High School

Name: Dylan Rich

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I will attend Colorado College, where I will be on the Men’s Soccer Team and I will be studying Organismal Biology and Ecology.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Being productive and making the most of the free time that I have.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Your first priority should always be your happiness.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was being captain of the soccer team and leading the team to the final four of state playoffs.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working as a doctor and living somewhere beautiful.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I am the most influential person in my life because I always motivate myself to do what I believe is right.

I am most unique because: I push myself to get better at everything I do and I am open to every opportunity that is put in front of me.

What is the one quote you live by: “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise I won’t bore you.” - David Bowie

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Friends, music, nature, physical activity, and family.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Hawaii because of the amazing weather.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I like to play the ukulele.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year has definitely been my favorite because I have had a lot more free time to spend with my friends.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A soccer ball because I love soccer.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.