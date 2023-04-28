BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! My name is Cecelia Johnson, and I am from Wilson, N.C. I live with my mother and father as well as my younger brother and our family dog, Harley. I attend Fike High School in Wilson where I partake in Honors, AP, and online college classes. I am the Senior Class President and Varsity Cross Country Captain - two of my greatest accomplishments this year! In addition to my academics and sports activity, I am also a singer. I am the lead vocalist for “Take10,” a local band out of Wilson! Our band began playing together in November of 2022, and we have grown so much more than I could have ever imagined in just a few months. We have shows booked out until December of this year in Wilson and the surrounding areas! In addition to singing, I enjoy anything else relating to music, reading a good book, writing, riding four-wheelers, and going to the beach! In the fall, I plan to attend Western Carolina University as a member of their Honors College. I have been accepted to the School of Music there, and I plan to pursue a degree in Commercial Music and Audio Production with a focus in Vocal Performance!

Fike High School - Cecelia Johnson

School: Fike High School

Name: Cecelia Johnson

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Western Carolina University in the fall to pursue a degree in Commercial Music and Audio Production, with a focus in Vocal Performance. I will join Western Carolina’s Honors College as well!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task so far this year has been balancing my regular high school work with applying for colleges.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: If you have some sort of an idea of what you want to do in the future, don’t be afraid to pursue it early on. You’re never too young!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I have enjoyed many things this year, but I will always treasure my last season of running cross country. Being able to lead and support my teammates for the final time was amazing!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I prefer to not plan the rest of my life out too much; however, I hope to be pursuing a music career in some form or fashion, having completed my degree at Western Carolina.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life has been my mother. She has overcome so much in her life, and she is the perfect example of someone who has fought for the life she has. I hope to have that same strength in my life as well.

I am most unique because: I truly enjoy learning!

What is the one quote you live by: “You’re stronger than that.” This isn’t an eloquent quote, and I don’t remember when I was told this, but it has stuck with me for years. I find myself repeating this back to myself in all kinds of different situations.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Making sure that all the people I surround myself with understand how much I care for them, my relationship with God, finishing high school on a good note, preparing for my future, and focusing on my current musical endeavors!

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: This is a difficult question! I have always wanted to travel around the world, so I don’t think I could pick just one place! It would be nice to just have a little bus to stay in while visiting many different locations!

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Most of my classmates don’t know that I sing or that I’m in a local band, Take10!

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year has been my favorite by far! So many memories have been made, and I have so much more of an emotional connection to things at my high school knowing I’m going to be leaving them behind.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a machete. This would allow me to spear fish, (somewhat) chop wood and branches to possibly make a float and/or shelter, and defend myself!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.