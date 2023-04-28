Advertise With Us
Farmville teen shot to death in Edgecombe County

Homicide investigation generic
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Farmville teen was killed Thursday morning in Edgecombe County.

Caleb Johnson, 19, was found shot on Happy Lane, north of Fountain.

Deputies have not released much information on the homicide.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s death is urged to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

