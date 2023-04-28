Farmville teen shot to death in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Farmville teen was killed Thursday morning in Edgecombe County.

Caleb Johnson, 19, was found shot on Happy Lane, north of Fountain.

Deputies have not released much information on the homicide.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s death is urged to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.