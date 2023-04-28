Farmville Central High School - Bailey Walters

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Bailey Walters, I am 17, and I am a senior at Farmville Central High School. In addition to my high school diploma, I will be graduating from Pitt Community College with an Associate’s in Arts early this May. This fall, I will be attending the Wilson College of Textiles as a Textile Pioneer Scholar at North Carolina State University to major in Polymer and Color Chemistry, as well as participate in the University Honors Program. Outside of school, I am very active in different sports and extracurriculars. I have been dancing at Dance Unlimited since I was 2 and started playing tennis for Farmville Central in my junior year. I am also a decorated Girl Scout, Student Body President of Farmville Central, a VolunTeen at ECU Health Medical Center, and a member of Farmville Methodist Church. I have a small chihuahua named Millie, love spending time with my family and friends.

School: Farmville Central High School

Name: Bailey Louise Walters

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Attend the Wilson College of Textiles at NC State as a Textile Pioneer Scholar majoring in Polymer and Color Chemistry with a concentration in Medical Sciences.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Balancing school work, college applications, scholarship applications, sports, extra circulars, working, hanging out with friends and family, and having time to myself.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t be afraid to say yes to (safe) opportunities. While grades are important, so is being a kid, and challenging yourself to meet new people and try new things.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was being in the front row of our student section when the Farmville Central Boys Basketball team won our 4th 2A State Championship in 5 years, and chanting “Who’s House, Jags House”.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself working

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my best friend Maddie. While we have been close for our entire lives, we have grown much closer since the beginning of our senior year. We push each other to be better and are not afraid to call each other out when need be. While we are on the road to two different careers and are going to two different schools, we support each other through everything we go for. She’s the person I go to for advice, and a shoulder to cry on whenever I need her.

I am most unique because: I love being independent. I love figuring out how to do things on my own, meet new people, and have a lot of control over my own life. I’ve always loved to travel and was never afraid to go anywhere by myself.

What is the one quote you live by: “It’s not about where you are, but how far you’ve come”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life:

1) Finding a balance between my work life and personal life

2) The relationships I have with my best friend Maddie, and my boyfriend Michael.

3) Exploring and developing my relationship with Jesus Christ

4) Taking what my parents have taught me to find out who I am, what I believe, and what I want to do for the people around me.

5) Not letting people take advantage of me, and knowing how much myself and my work are worth.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to a National Park. I have always loved the mountains of North Carolina and would love to live in a National Park with beautiful mountains, sunsets, and plenty of places to hike and explore

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I love reading fan fiction of my favorite book series or movies.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior Year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A venti strawberry refresher with lemonade, lite ice, and no berries from Starbucks

