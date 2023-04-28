Faith Christian Academy - Lottie Parker

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Lottie Parker and I am a senior this year at Faith Christian School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. I have attended Faith Christian since the eighth grade and I am also dual enrolled at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. I am a middle child, with my younger brother Fenner attending Faith Christian and my older sister Olive Ann attending NC State University. I have been taking both classical voice and piano since the third and second grade, going on to play piano for the NCMTA state convention and place first at the Mid-Atlantic region of Classical NATS. I love to songwrite and play music, and I hope to record my music one day. I plan to attend either the NC State University Honor’s College or the University of Virginia. Regardless of where I go, I plan to love others through service and to advocate for the end of educational disparities.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: If you have a lot of passions, it can be difficult to narrow them down when choosing a college major.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: People love to tear down people they are intimidated by- don’t let their insecurities keep you from succeeding.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Competing in the North Carolina Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program in January!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In the middle of residency, which I hope will help me to complete my goal of becoming a pediatrician.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom has always been there for me and has been my voice of reason always.

I am most unique because: My name is in Carnegie Hall!

What is the one quote you live by: “It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.” -Dolly Parton

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with God, my family, my friends, service, and music

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to an abandoned castle in France because they’re absolutely beautiful and secluded!

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I got kicked out of dance camp when I was four...

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior Year!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: An unlimited supply of Panera Strawberry Lemon Mint Lemonade.

