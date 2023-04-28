Epiphany School of Global Studies - Benjamin Gerber

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello, my name is Ben Gerber and I live in New Bern, North Carolina. I am the youngest of three siblings and we have one cat and five chickens. I am about to graduate from the Epiphany School of Global Studies and I hope to attend either Hampden-Sydney College or UNC Chapel Hill for pharmacology. I practice Swimming and Fencing and my team and I have placed first and second overall at the state competitions. I am an avid Scout where I frequently camp to hang with my friends or to learn new practical skills

Benjamin Gerber Epiphany School

School: The Epiphany School of Global Studies

Name: Benjamin (Ben) Gerber

Age: 17

Plans for next year: To attend Hampden-Sydney College or UNC Chapel hill for pharmacology-related studies

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Maintaining healthy habits while going full throttle on all my activities

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Build strong relationships with your teachers and they will help you far more than you would imagine.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Winning Conference Champions for both men’s and women’s swim team

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In diabetic research looking for sources of artificial insulin

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My Chemistry teacher as he had developed my passion for the chemical sciences

I am most unique because: I always try to approach problems from a unique perspective

What is the one quote you live by: “So what? Now What?”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: 1) My Faith 2) My Family 3) My Scouting Career 4) My Swimming Achievements 5) My College Opportunities

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Alaska, as I have always wanted to move out there and live in the woods

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I enjoy experimenting on cooking recipes

Which year of high school was your favorite: Sophomore year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Wilson the volleyball

