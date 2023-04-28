Advertise With Us
Edgecombe Early College - Sydney Bristow-Smith

WITN Class of 2023
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Sydney Bristow-Smith, and I am a super senior at Edgecombe Early College High School. I will be graduating in May with my high school diploma as well as my Associate in Science degree. In the fall, I will be attending Meredith College, where I will be majoring in mathematics while also getting my teaching license to teach high school math. I have one sibling, Sophie, who is 12. We have 3 dogs, Millie, Molly, and Maggie, who are my best friends! I love playing with them when I get home from school in the afternoons. Outside of school, I have been a competitive dancer since elementary school. In my free time, I enjoy reading, spending time with family, and watching soccer. I am excited to see what the future holds!

School: Edgecombe Early College High School

Name: Sydney Bristow-Smith

Age: 19

Plans for next year: I will be attending Meredith College and majoring in mathematics while also getting my teaching license to teach high school math.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is definitely getting ready for the transition to college. There are so many “lasts” but also so many new beginnings.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen would be to not take your highschool years for granted and to live in the moment.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I have really enjoyed my daily talks with my wonderful school counselor, Mrs. Hayes. She has helped me a lot this year and I love her so much!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I hope to be thriving as a high school math teacher and being successful in my career.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My teachers. They all mean so much to me and I truly couldn’t do life without them. They inspire me daily and motivate me to be my best self.

I am most unique because: I am internally motivated, as opposed to externally, and I do my best in everything I do.

What is the one quote you live by: “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” -Taylor Swift

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: my family, my school, dogs, being a kind person, helping others

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Memphis TN, because that’s where my family lives and I would love to see them more often. And the barbecue is 10/10.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I’m actually really introverted.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I would have to say this year, my super-senior year, has been my favorite year. Although it has been very bittersweet, I have really enjoyed this year and definitely feel like I have been the most “myself” this year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My dog, Molly. We can be stranded together.

