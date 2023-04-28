ECU proposed athletic building to be named the Isley Indoor Performance Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After Van and Jennifer Isley made the largest one-time philanthropic gift of $5 Million this week, ECU announced on Friday a proposed indoor athletic building will bear the name Isley Indoor Performance Center. The ECU Board of Trustees approved the naming rights on Friday morning.

“An indoor facility on our athletics footprint will be a powerful tool in recruiting for our coaches and be an essential space for our sport programs throughout the year,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said in a press release. “The investment by Van and Jennifer Isley makes this project realistic and we will begin looking at distinctive designs. We have had numerous individuals step up for the campaign to move this facility forward and strengthen our athletics department.”

The proposed indoor facility would house a 120-yard synthetic turf football practice field.

The facility would be built on the current multipurpose turf field next to the football turf practice facility. All ECU athletic teams would have access.

“Our family is blessed to be able to give back to a place we cherish,” Van Isley said. “Today is exciting because you begin to see the possibilities and the impact an indoor facility will have on all Pirate sport programs. I hope Pirate Nation will continue to invest in the campaign and push this project to the finish line.”

Construction will begin when funding is complete.

