East Duplin High School - Matthew Mobley

My name is Matthew Mobley I am 17 years and will be a graduating senior from East Duplin High School. I have participated in the FFA all four years of high school allowing me many opportunities to serve as an officer in the club. I have also participated in the hunter-safety team allowing me to practice safe shooting and being able to compete in district and state tournaments. Outside of school, I participate in our local 4-H program where I participate in livestock showing and shooting sports. After graduation, I plan on attending UNCW to focus on business.

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend UNCW and major in business

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most difficult task as a senior that I experienced was filling out all the college and scholarship applications while making sure I was up to date with all my classes.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice to underclassmen would be to get involved and not get overwhelmed with everything that comes your way.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being able to enjoy all the times I have been able to enjoy with all my friends and seeing the success of my work for the past 4 years

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to be running my own business in the agricultural field

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my grandfather, he has always been there to encourage me in whatever I do and has influenced me to consistently work hard and see everything through.

I am most unique because: I enjoy showing chickens through 4-H

What is the one quote you live by: When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive - to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.- Marcus Aurelius

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Faith, Family, Friends, Education, and good food

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would love to be able to move to Italy since it has an amazing climate along with a rich history

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: In most of my classes I don’t talk that much so it surprises people when I tell them I love to get out and talk to anybody that will listen.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My Junior year has been my favorite since we had just ended all the Covid restrictions in school and we were able to get back into our normal routine and finally relax.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded on an island I would bring a way to purify water since hydration is important.

