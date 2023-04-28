East Carteret High School - Zoey Morris

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Zoey Morris and I am a class of 2023 senior from East Carteret High School in Beaufort, NC. Throughout my high school career, I have been involved in band, where I am drum major during marching season and alto saxophone for concert band, varsity tennis, student government, environmental club, and I recently started an Interact Club. Outside of school, I enjoy spending time with my friends and family, reading, going out in the boat, and hanging out with my cat Phoebe. I am the daughter of two amazing parents and the third of four children. After graduation, I plan to attend UNC Chapel Hill and double major in European studies and political science. Go Tarheels!

Plans for next year: I plan to attend UNC Chapel Hill as an Honors Carolina student. I will be pursuing a double major in European studies and political science through the EURO-TAM program.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior has been staying organized and managing all the college and scholarship deadlines.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for under classmen to to not be afraid to be involved. Try out for the sports team, join clubs, and go cheer on your classmates at sporting events because that is how you will make the best memories.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been savoring all my “lasts” with my best friends before we leave for different colleges in the fall.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I hope to have a steady job and spend free time traveling the world.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my dad because he has taught me that I am capable of whatever I put my mind to.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I am not afraid to fully commit to anything I am involved in.

What is the one quote you live by: “Don’t settle for average. Bring your best to the moment. Then, whether it fails or succeeds, at least you know you gave all you had.” —Angela Bassett

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, friends, my education, happiness, & light rolls

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could live anywhere in the world, I would live somewhere in the Caribbean because I love warm weather and the beach.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Most of my classmates probably do not know that I took two years an American Sign Language.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year has been my favorite year of high school so far.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island, I would take a sailboat so I would said back to civilization.

