Early College East High School - Erica Buchheim

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Erica Buchheim and I am graduating from Early College EAST. Because I attended an early college high school, I have done dual enrollment with Craven Community College. This May, I will not only be graduating with my high school diploma, but also two associate’s degrees in Science and Art! After graduating, I plan to attend a 4-year university, I have not committed to a specific school and I have a lot of options to consider! When I am not at school or working on school work, I can normally be found volunteering at my local fire department. I have been a volunteer firefighter for 5 years. Helping people and serving my community is something I deeply enjoy.

I am planning on pursuing a career in forensic psychology with hopes of eventually working for the FBI.

Erica Buchheim Early College EAST High School

School: Early College EAST

Name: Erica Buchheim

Age: 19

Plans for next year: I plan to study psychology at a 4-year university. Though I have not officially committed, I plan on attending Meredith College.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Definitely managing everything that goes on. During your senior year, not only do you have your normal class work load, but you also have to apply to college and scholarships, and prepare for graduation. It is a lot of work, but it can definitely be done with good time management.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: The best piece of advice I had received as an under-classmen was to pratice time management. It is extremely important throughout your entire life, not only just in school.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting acceptance letters from colleges was a great feeling. Knowing that all of my hard work over the last few years paid off was really amazing and relieving.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself settled into my career as a forensic psychologist. I would love to have a Master’s or PhD. I also plan to continue firefighting!

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: Ms. Sabin, my school counselor. She is extremely hard working, diligent, and supportive, which is everything I aspire to be.

I am most unique because: I am a women in a predominately male dominated field.

What is the one quote you live by: “Treat People With Kindness” - Harry Styles

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My loved ones, firefighting, kindness, knowledge, and scholarships.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Washington DC. I’ve visited a couple times and I love the city; it has a lot of personality and there is so much to do and see.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I am a big NASCAR fan.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year. I was extremely involved in my school along with my friends which was a lot of fun. This was also the first year that I took a lot of college classes and I was doing an internship so I did a lot of learning during this time, not only acadmically, but also about myself.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Burt’s Bees Vanilla Bean chapstick. I never go anywhere without it and I have been known to apply it in stressful situations. If I was stranded on a deserted island, I imagine I would be extremely stressed, so I know I would need it.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.