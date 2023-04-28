Duplin Early College High School - Nyasia Kenan

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! My name is Nyasia Kenan, I am 18 years old, and I am a senior at Duplin Early College High School. In May, I plan to graduate with my high school diploma, an associate degree in science, and a business certificate. I am a student leader/ambassador at my school as well as an active member of SGA and Beta club. I am also an online student at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and plan to walk the stage one last time in June with a certificate from NCSSM. Outside of school, I enjoy listening to music, reading, watching TV shows, crocheting, and spending time with my family and friends. I also have a younger brother and a younger sister, who I love very much, and I cannot imagine going to college without them. A few fun facts about me are that my favorite music artist is Luke Combs, my favorite TV show is Criminal Minds, and my favorite day of the week is Sunday.

Nyasia Kenan Duplin Early College High School

School: Duplin Early College High School

Name: Nyasia Kenan

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I will attend a four-year university to study computer science.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is finding the strength and energy to balance school and personal life on top of preparing for the next steps of life. It is easy to become overwhelmed and disappointed when things do not go as planned, which can really take a toll on you mentally and physically.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice to underclassmen is to begin putting a resume together, get involved in school and the community, and start thinking about options for the future. It may seem like there is a lot of time, but senior year will sneak up quickly. If you start preparing early, then you can avoid loads of stress during your senior year and you will not have to scramble to find volunteer opportunities that will improve your resume. I also advise underclassmen to make their own decisions about their life and not let a friend, family member, teacher, etc. influence them to make decisions that do not align with their hearts or morals.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was the Beta convention. I admired all of the talents that each individual brought to their competition, and I also enjoyed spending time with my peers.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I will be 28 years old, so I see myself finishing up grad school and preparing to settle down with my partner. At age 28, I want to be thinking about designing my dream home, making big purchases, advancing my career, and finishing up traveling around the world.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mom. My mom is always there to celebrate my accomplishments and also comfort me when I am overwhelmed and upset. She has taught me how to be a powerful young lady that does not look to other people for validation and how to live a life that reflects who I am instead of who everyone else is. My mom is the reason why I will never give up because she has shown me how to continue living even when everything looks bad or seems to be falling apart.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I do not look or act like what I have been through. I have faced many unfortunate experiences that most people do not know about, but I still continue to perform well in school, be a leader in my community, and strive to be the best version of myself that I can be.

What is the one quote you live by: “I trust that everything happens for a reason, even if we are not wise enough to see it.” - Oprah Winfrey

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Right now, I value my relationship with God, academics, family/friends, “me” time, and making memories.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to Savannah Georgia because I like living in the south, but I do not like living in North Carolina. Savannah Georgia is also within driving distance from North Carolina, and it is a pretty city. With that said, Georgia allows me to still live a southern lifestyle, while also giving me the opportunity to be close to my family.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing that my classmates still do not know about me after all this time is I like to eat plain chips in my vanilla ice cream.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Sophomore year was my favorite school year because I got to stay home. Do not get me wrong, I am grateful for face-to-face school and for interacting with my peers and teachers. However, I really thrived during my sophomore year because I had a lot of time to figure out who I was as a person and establish healthier habits, which I still apply to my life today.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island, I would bring the backpack from Dora the Explorer because it always seems to have everything that one may need during any circumstance.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.