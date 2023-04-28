Deputies in I-95 shooting honored with heroism award

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two Nash County deputies were recognized for heroism in Raleigh Wednesday, two years after one of them was shot multiple times at a traffic stop near Rocky Mount.

US District Attorney Michael Easley Jr. presented Deputies William Toney and Shelby Smith with heroism awards for their actions in the shooting that occurred in February 2021 on Interstate 95.

Easley said that when the deputies stopped the car, they did not know the man in it had a weapon that had been used in the shooting of two people in Florida two weeks earlier.

Deputy Smith pulled Jarred Ford of St. Petersburg, Fl over on February 4, 2021, for speeding. Smith told the Ford that she smelled marijuana and called Toney for backup and he arrived moments later.

Smith said Ford admitted there was marijuana in the car and Smith told him they were going to search him. That’s when deputies say Ford began to struggle with them, pulling out a gun from his pocket and firing it multiple times, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Toney was shot three times by Ford, and Deputy Smith was able to return fire, hitting Ford multiple times.

“That is a testament to what the dangers are every day every law enforcement officer faces,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. “Their training and quick action stopped a criminal from continuing his crime spree.”

Deputy Toney was released from Vidant Medical Center several days after the shooting.

Ford was sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal gun charges, and a state trial for the shooting ended in a mistrial in January.

