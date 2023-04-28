D. H. Conley High School - Landon Elks

BIOGRAPHY:

Landon Elks, son of Ashley and Kami Elks, is a senior at D.H. Conley High School in Greenville, NC. At Conley, he serves as Student Body president, founder and president of the Outdoor Stewards Club, and president of the DECA Marketing Club. Landon will be attending NC State University as a part of the Park Scholarship Program to pursue a degree in Business Administration. Outside of school, he enjoys playing baseball and spending time in the outdoors.

Landon Elks D. H. Conley High School

School: D.H. Conley High School

Name: Landon Elks

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I will attend NC State University as a part of the Park Scholarship Program to pursue a degree in Business Administration.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging part of senior year is navigating the college application process.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I would advise underclassmen to get involved with clubs, organizations, and activities they are passionate about (as soon as possible!). It is also important for them to think big, explore their passions, and take advantage of their high school years.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Outside of sporting events, the highlight of my senior year has been hearing back about scholarships.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Although I am unsure what the future holds, in 10 years, I see myself as a real estate developer and investor waiting for the right time to launch my campaign for public office.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my father. He is who I inherited much of my ambition and passion for business from.

I am most unique because: What makes me unique is that I am constantly analyzing my surroundings, discovering opportunities, and then taking initiative to capitalize on those opportunities. I also naturally look for ways to share positivity and make other folks smile.

What is the one quote you live by: “If your presence doesn’t make an impact, your absence won’t make a difference.” -T. Smith

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, family, education, fitness, and friends.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Costa Rica. They have beaches, mountains, and some of the best fishing—what more could you ask for?

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I’m a huge coffee fan.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year was probably my favorite year of high school. Despite being super busy, I was able to take advantage of some really incredible opportunities and experiences.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a box of matches.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.