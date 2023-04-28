Croatan High School - Tayla Statham

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Tayla Statham, and I’m a senior at Croatan High School in Newport, North Carolina. I come from a small but wonderful family, with my mom and my sister, and of course, our dog and cat. I am a tennis player, and have been playing for Croatan since freshman year. I enjoy studying history, learning languages, being by the water, and reading. I am a member of several clubs at my school, including Hospice Helpers, Key Club, National Technical Honor Society, Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, and Student Government, where I have been both a council member and class president. But my most important club is Student 2 Student. I found the Croatan branch my sophomore year, and I have been president ever since. Everyday, we try to make new students feel welcome and well-adjusted to our school. I love fashion, and I recently won “Best Dressed” for the senior class. Government is my calling, so I hope to one day work for the United States Department of State as a diplomat. My dream is to attend Georgetown University, majoring in culture and politics at the Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Georgetown University, majoring in culture and politics.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Balancing all of my high school responsibilities with preparations for college.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself when it comes to courses and extracurricular activities.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Winning the superlative “Best Dressed.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to be living in either Washington, D.C. or in another country, working for the State Department as a diplomat.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My older sister, Devon Statham. She’s hilarious and brave, and I’ve looked up to her all of my life. Right now, she is attending her dream school on the other side of the country, and while I miss her, I am extremely proud.

I am most unique because: I attempt to act and present myself as professional in all situations.

What is the one quote you live by: “People like you matter. And your stories matter as well,

even if nobody ever retells them in a book.” - Scott F. Abernathy

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My education, my future, friends, family and kindness.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Washington, D.C. The culture is diverse and fascinating, the city itself is beautiful, and as the nation’s capital, it has some of the most interesting landmarks in the whole country. I lived there as a Senate Page for about six months, and I fell in love.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I am moderately fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Second semester of junior year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A hammock.

