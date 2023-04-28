Craven County Early College High School - Emma Tanner

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Emma Tanner and I am a graduating senior of Craven Early College High School! I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience here and it is so bittersweet to move on to new places. Throughout high school I have been supported by my lovely family including my parents Lyndsey and Bill, my two little sisters Sophie and Olivia, as well as my grandparents Donna and Rich. I also spend lots of time with the little girl I nanny, Willow. I am so lucky to have their unconditional love and encouragement!

In May I will be graduating with my diploma as well as my associates degree in arts. I have fully committed to attend Campbell University this fall to major in History Pre Law. My goal is to become a Medical Malpractice Defense Attorney, as I am passionate about honoring the incredible work of medical professionals. I believe that their ability to save lives combined with their determination to work to help others before themselves every day is of such value to our community. If I can spend the rest of my life promoting their livelihood and continuation in their field then I will truly know that I have made it. For this, I will remain at Campbell for the following six years to obtain my Juris Doctor degree!

Aside from school I enjoy doing anything in the great outdoors. I have been riding horses for eight years total, and will even continue that endeavor on the Campbell Equestrian Team. I also enjoy fishing, kayaking, boating, and crabbing.

I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share with you a little bit about me. From New Bern to Buies Creek, I’m on to my next adventure!

Emma Tanner Craven County Early College High School

School: Craven Early College High School

Name: Emma Grace Tanner

Age: 19

Plans for next year: In the fall of this year I am enrolled to attend Campbell University to begin studying History Pre Law.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is trying to find enough time to soak in all the exciting moments!

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen is to take a deep breath and know that the future will be just as it’s supposed to. Enjoy the time that you have at home with your family while you can, the year will fly by so quickly.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was finding out that Campbell University is oering me full tuition to attend their school!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Family is very important to me, so in 10 years I see myself settling down and starting a family of my own (while running my law firm of course)!

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my momma. She has shown me unconditional love through every moment, and she works her hardest to give her girls the best life we could live. I am so lucky to be her daughter.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I have so much love in my heart for children. I have worked as a nanny/babysitter throughout high school with various ages, as well as helping to take care of my younger sisters. Children are the light of my life.

What is the one quote you live by: My favorite quote is from Jana Stanfield and it states “I cannot do all the good that the world needs, but the world needs all the good that I can do”. I like to live by this because it recognizes that the world is complex and in great need of goodness, but no matter who you are or where you live it’s vital that you give it your all to preserve it.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The 5 most important things that I value in life are as follows: the privilege to live in America, access to education, my family, the great outdoors, and God.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world I would move to Boone, North Carolina. I adore our country and state dearly so I would never move from here, but we travel to Boone for Thanksgiving every year and I have fallen in love with it! The scenery is breathtaking, and the sense of community is so welcoming.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: The one thing that my classmates still don’t know about me after all this time is that I am very talented at calligraphy. I do monthly boards for a local coee shop, and even have people reach out to me to do private projects for their home!

Which year of high school was your favorite: Though I have very much enjoyed being a senior, my favorite year of high school was sophomore year when I met my American History teacher, Mr. Kownacky. He introduced me to true history, we would talk about the incredible work of God, and he even inspired me to go down the path of law. Though he no longer works here in New Bern, we still communicate often and he stands as such a valuable mentor in my life.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were to be stranded on a deserted island and could anticipate bringing one item, I would bring a swiss army knife. This tool has many dierent components that could be vital to your health on the island. You can use the knife to cut food or gathered materials, you can use the wood saw blade to cut small branches, the fish scaler to prepare your food... there are endless uses for this small gadget!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.