Community Christian School - Bryce Pittman

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Bryce Pittman, I live with my parents, my brother, and 3 dogs. I attend Community Christian School and I have been there since I was 2 years old. In my free time I enjoy racing, hunting, fishing, and playing golf. I have also been on the basketball and golf team every year since middle school. Over the years I have made a lot of friendships while playing sports. I enjoy talking to people and I have never met a stranger. I will be attending Campbell University Lundy-Fetterman School of Business.

School: Community Christian School

Name: Bryce Pittman

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Campbell University Lundy-Fetterman School of Business.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Balancing school, college classes, work, sports, relationships, and racing.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Enjoy every single day of High School, because it is some of the best days you will ever have.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My basketball season is the biggest highlight. We finished 2nd in our conference tournament. I received the All-Tournament Award.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself working as a financial advisor.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My great Uncle who passed away due to brain cancer is the most influential because he was a preacher and a financial advisor. He was a great mentor and I still strive to always be like Him.

I am most unique because: 99.9% of the time I am in a good mood.

What is the one quote you live by: If you ain’t first, you’re last.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The Lord, Family, Racing, Golf, and Friendships.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would want to move to Jupiter, Florida, so I could play golf year round.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I eat salads every day.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior Year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Sweet Tea

